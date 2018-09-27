Sep. 27, 2018 3:12 PM EDT

Some GOP governors call for delay on Kavanaugh vote

AP-US–Supreme Court-Kavanaugh-Governors

Some Republican governors are calling for the U.S. Senate to delay a confirmation vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh to allow time for an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker told reporters — quote — “I believe Professor Ford.”

He was referring to Christine Blasey Ford, who told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when both were teenagers in the 1980s.

Other Republican governors to speak out included Larry Hogan in Maryland, John Kasich in Ohio and Phil Scott in Vermont.

All except Kasich are facing re-election in November, and each in a state that often leans Democratic. Unlike many GOP governors and candidates, they have been critical of President Donald Trump on several issues.

