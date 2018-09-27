Sep. 27, 2018 4:32 PM EDT

Pilot Flying J ex-president to appeal sentence in fraud case

AP-US–Haslams Investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The former president of the largest U.S. fuel retailer will appeal his 12 ½ year prison sentence for his role in a scheme to defraud trucking companies.

Jim Walden, an attorney for Mark Hazelwood, said in a press release Thursday that the sentence was “unreasonably long.” Hazelwood was sentenced Wednesday and fined $750,000.

Pilot Flying J is controlled by the family of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam. The Haslams haven’t been charged with any wrongdoing. The governor hasn’t been involved in the company in recent years.

In February, Hazelwood was convicted of conspiracy, wire fraud and witness tampering.

Pilot earlier agreed to pay an $85 million settlement to defrauded customers and a $92 million penalty to the government.

