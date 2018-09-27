Ohio college to host final US Senate debate Oct. 26

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — A southwest Ohio college campus will host the third and final planned debate of the U.S. senate campaign.

A Miami University spokeswoman says details will be announced later on the Oct. 26 debate between two-term Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown and Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci (reh-NAY’-see). The election is Nov. 6.

Officials earlier announced the first debate is Oct. 14 in Cleveland. Another debate is planned in Columbus, but no details have been made public.

Renacci has aligned himself closely with President Donald Trump, whose administration urged Renacci to enter the Senate race after state Treasurer Josh Mandel dropped out because of his wife’s health. Renacci moved over from the governor’s race to challenge Brown, a longtime fixture in Ohio politics who some see as a potential 2020 national-ticket candidate.

