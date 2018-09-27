MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Man struck by train, dies

Posted On Thu. Sep 27th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 27, 2018 12:10 PM EDT

Man struck by train, dies

AP-OH–Train Fatal

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man has been struck by a train and has died in Ohio.

Fairborn Fire Department Battalion Chief Laura Conley-Kerr told the Dayton Daily News that the pedestrian was struck by a train Thursday morning in the western Ohio city. Authorities didn’t immediately identify him.

Conley-Kerr says a Norfolk Southern Railway train was running on the CSX Transportation tracks at the time the pedestrian was struck. She says Norfolk Southern officials stopped the train immediately and notified authorities.

The chief says the railroad crossing was functioning properly when the man was hit.

Fairborn police and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office are investigating. No further information was immediately released.

Comments

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Monkees Mickey Dolenz in this Weekend | Sept. 22

RT Weekend Edition | Sept. 22

Parade with Sally Field | Sept. 23, 2018

Parade w/Sally Field | Sept. 23

School Spirit Band & Cheerleading Annual 2018

Weekend RT Edition 9/15

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company