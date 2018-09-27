Sep. 27, 2018 12:10 PM EDT

Man struck by train, dies

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man has been struck by a train and has died in Ohio.

Fairborn Fire Department Battalion Chief Laura Conley-Kerr told the Dayton Daily News that the pedestrian was struck by a train Thursday morning in the western Ohio city. Authorities didn’t immediately identify him.

Conley-Kerr says a Norfolk Southern Railway train was running on the CSX Transportation tracks at the time the pedestrian was struck. She says Norfolk Southern officials stopped the train immediately and notified authorities.

The chief says the railroad crossing was functioning properly when the man was hit.

Fairborn police and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office are investigating. No further information was immediately released.

