DeWine says Kavanaugh accuser allegations should be weighed

Posted On Thu. Sep 27th, 2018
Sep. 27, 2018 12:06 PM EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The former Republican senator running for Ohio governor says the allegations of a woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault must be taken seriously.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine told The Associated Press Thursday senators must allow the hearing process to play out before drawing conclusions.

DeWine says that’s his “prosecutorial background coming out, in that the evidence needs to be looked at.”

His statements follow initial support for Republican President Donald Trump’s nomination of Kavanaugh on Twitter.

He joins Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) among GOP officials in the closely divided bellwether state who urged an even-handed treatment of Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony Thursday.

DeWine’s Democratic rival, Richard Cordray, the former federal consumer watchdog, has criticized DeWine’s previous support of Kavanaugh.

