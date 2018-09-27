1 in custody after shots fired near high school

Posted On Thu. Sep 27th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 27, 2018 12:39 AM EDT

1 in custody after shots fired near high school

AP-OH–Shots Fired-School Lockdown

LORAIN, Ohio (AP) — Police in northeast Ohio say a 17-year-old has been charged after shots were fired near a high school.

WJW-TV reports police responded to an area near Lorain High School Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say the suspect isn’t a student at Lorain High School.

A Lorain City Schools spokeswoman says Lorain High School, Fran Jacinto Elementary and General Johnnie Wilson Middle School were all placed on lockdown while the scene was secured.

No injuries were reported. An investigation continues.

___

Information from: WJW-TV, http://www.fox8.com

Comments

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Monkees Mickey Dolenz in this Weekend | Sept. 22

RT Weekend Edition | Sept. 22

Parade with Sally Field | Sept. 23, 2018

Parade w/Sally Field | Sept. 23

School Spirit Band & Cheerleading Annual 2018

Weekend RT Edition 9/15

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company