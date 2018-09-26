MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Pedestrian walking on road struck by vehicle, killed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say a man walking on a road has been struck by a vehicle and has died in Ohio’s capital city.

Columbus police say 63-year-old Kenneth Pittman was walking eastbound in a traffic lane when he was struck by an SUV around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police say Pittman was taken to a hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say the SUV driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.

There are no sidewalks, crosswalks or traffic lights on that section of the five-lane road in southeast Columbus. Police say Pittman was walking from his job at a nearby corner market.

