Lineup set for Columbus cartoon and comic strip festival

Posted On Wed. Sep 26th, 2018
Sep. 26, 2018 12:20 AM EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The creator of the “For Better Or For Worse” comic strip and the artist behind the “Bone” graphic novels are among the participants in an annual cartoon and comic strip festival in Ohio’s capital city.

Cartoon Crossroads Columbus runs Sept. 27 through Sept. 30 at various locations throughout the city, including the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum on the Ohio State campus and the downtown Columbus library branch.

The festival highlights Columbus’ growing reputation as a hub for cartoonists and features creators of comic strips, political cartoons and graphic novels among others.

Lynn Johnston created “For Better Or For Worse,” which at its peak appeared in more than 2,000 newspapers in 23 countries. Columbus-based Jeff Smith is author/cartoonist of the BONE and RASL graphic novels.

