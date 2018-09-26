Bank executive who survived gunman's attack to recount it

Posted On Wed. Sep 26th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 26, 2018 12:27 AM EDT

Bank executive who survived gunman’s attack to recount it

By DAN SEWELL

Associated Press

AP-US–Shootings-Cincinnati

Albert Cesare, ASSOCIATED PRESS

CINCINNATI (AP) — A bank executive who survived at least 12 gunshots in a deadly downtown Cincinnati attack is ready to discuss her ordeal.

A Fifth Third Bancorp spokeswoman says an interview with 37-year-old Whitney Austin will air Wednesday on ABC-TV’s “Good Morning America,” and that Austin will then do an interview in her Louisville, Kentucky, home to be shared with other news media.

Austin was initially listed in critical condition after the Sept. 6 shootings in which a gunman killed three people and wounded another man before police killed him. The wounded man was released Sept. 10 from University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Austin on the 11th.

Police aren’t sure why 29-year-old Omar Enrique Santa Perez opened fire Sept. 6 inside the Fifth Third building where Austin was a vice president.

Comments

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Monkees Mickey Dolenz in this Weekend | Sept. 22

RT Weekend Edition | Sept. 22

Parade with Sally Field | Sept. 23, 2018

Parade w/Sally Field | Sept. 23

Weekend RT Edition 9/15

70 Years of the Emmys! | Parade

70 Years of The Emmys | Parade

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company