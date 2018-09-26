Sep. 26, 2018 10:26 AM EDT

Authorities ID woman’s body found ablaze along road

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (AP) — A woman whose body was found ablaze along an Ohio road has been identified.

Authorities say 43-year-old Kerrie Blondheim was found Sunday night along the border of Barberton and New Franklin after a passer-by reported a roadside fire. Barberton firefighters responded to the blaze initially thought to be merely a mattress fire and found Blondheim’s body.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office has said the body showed signs of “homicidal violence” but hasn’t specified a cause of death.

Barberton police began the homicide investigation, but later said New Franklin police were taking the lead because Blondheim was found within that city’s boundaries, several feet over the Barberton border. New Franklin is roughly 46 miles (74 kilometers) south of Cleveland in Summit County.

Investigators say Blondheim’s most recent address was Massillon.

