Amusement park company fined for safety violations

Posted On Wed. Sep 26th, 2018
SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — The parent company for Ohio’s Cedar Point amusement park has been fined over $140,000 for safety violations.

The Blade reports the $142,270 fine by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration stems from an April 11 incident where an employee was seriously injured in a fall from a park building. According to OSHA, the worker fell through a skylight and landed on a concrete floor.

Officials say the park didn’t provide the injured worker and the other two crew members working on the roof a guard rail or restraint system. Authorities say the workers hadn’t been trained to recognize falling hazards either.

Cedar Fair spokesman Tony Clark says the company is reviewing the documents.

The company may contest the inspector’s findings before a review commission.

Information from: The Blade, http://www.toledoblade.com/

