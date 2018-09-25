MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Singer Gary Numan's tour bus involved in fatal crash

Posted On Tue. Sep 25th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 25, 2018 12:35 AM EDT

Singer Gary Numan’s tour bus involved in fatal crash

AP-OH–Fatal Crash-Gary Numan’s Bus

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police in Cleveland say a tour bus carrying singer Gary Numan has struck and killed a 91-year-old man.

The crash happened Monday afternoon in downtown Cleveland. Authorities say Numan’s tour bus was making a right turn when it struck the victim as he walked in a crosswalk.

Authorities haven’t released the victim’s identity.

Numan said in a statement on Twitter he and his team “are all devastated by the fatal accident.”

The singer had been scheduled to perform at the House of Blues Cleveland Monday night. The venue said in an announcement the show had been cancelled.

Comments

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Monkees Mickey Dolenz in this Weekend | Sept. 22

RT Weekend Edition | Sept. 22

Parade with Sally Field | Sept. 23, 2018

Parade w/Sally Field | Sept. 23

Weekend RT Edition 9/15

70 Years of the Emmys! | Parade

70 Years of The Emmys | Parade

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company