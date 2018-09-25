Sep. 25, 2018 12:35 AM EDT

Singer Gary Numan’s tour bus involved in fatal crash

AP-OH–Fatal Crash-Gary Numan’s Bus

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police in Cleveland say a tour bus carrying singer Gary Numan has struck and killed a 91-year-old man.

The crash happened Monday afternoon in downtown Cleveland. Authorities say Numan’s tour bus was making a right turn when it struck the victim as he walked in a crosswalk.

Authorities haven’t released the victim’s identity.

Numan said in a statement on Twitter he and his team “are all devastated by the fatal accident.”

The singer had been scheduled to perform at the House of Blues Cleveland Monday night. The venue said in an announcement the show had been cancelled.

