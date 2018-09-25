MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Mexican mother of 4 allowed to return to US

Posted On Tue. Sep 25th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 25, 2018 12:12 AM EDT

Mexican mother of 4 allowed to return to US

AP-OH–Mother’s Deportation-Appeal

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Mexican mother of four U.S.-born children who was deported despite claims of threats by a Mexican drug cartel has returned to the United States.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports a judge last week allowed Maribel Trujillo Diaz (MAHR’-uh-behl TROO’-hee-yoh dee’-AHZ) to return to the Ohio city of Fairfield after family members paid her $1,500 bond while she awaits her asylum hearing.

Her attorney, Kathleen Kersh, says there were “tears everywhere” when Trujillo Diaz returned to Ohio for the first time since her April 2017 deportation.

An appeals court ordered immigration officials to reconsider the case after finding the U.S. Board of Immigration Appeals shouldn’t have rejected her motion to reopen removal proceedings.

She will be allowed to stay with her family until her hearing scheduled for the summer of 2019.

___

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com

Comments

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Monkees Mickey Dolenz in this Weekend | Sept. 22

RT Weekend Edition | Sept. 22

Parade with Sally Field | Sept. 23, 2018

Parade w/Sally Field | Sept. 23

Weekend RT Edition 9/15

70 Years of the Emmys! | Parade

70 Years of The Emmys | Parade

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company