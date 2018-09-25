Sep. 25, 2018 11:07 AM EDT

Lawsuit blaming schools for bullying, suicide can proceed

AP-US–Child Suicide-Bullying

CINCINNATI (AP) — A wrongful death lawsuit accusing an Ohio school district of denying and covering up bullying of an 8-year-old boy who killed himself will be allowed to proceed.

A federal judge on Monday denied Cincinnati Public Schools’ request to dismiss the lawsuit filed by Gabriel Taye’s parents who say he killed himself after being bullied at school.

Attorneys say Gabriel’s mother didn’t know he was bullied until police described a scene outside a boys’ bathroom where attorneys say Gabriel was knocked unconscious. He hanged himself two days later at home in January 2017.

Prosecutors investigated and didn’t file charges.

The school district denies the allegations and says Gabriel never told staff he was bullied or assaulted.

District spokeswoman Lauren Worley said Tuesday the district is reviewing the decision and contemplating options.

Comments

Comments

comments