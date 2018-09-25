MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Lawsuit blaming schools for bullying, suicide can proceed

Posted On Tue. Sep 25th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 25, 2018 11:07 AM EDT

Lawsuit blaming schools for bullying, suicide can proceed

AP-US–Child Suicide-Bullying

CINCINNATI (AP) — A wrongful death lawsuit accusing an Ohio school district of denying and covering up bullying of an 8-year-old boy who killed himself will be allowed to proceed.

A federal judge on Monday denied Cincinnati Public Schools’ request to dismiss the lawsuit filed by Gabriel Taye’s parents who say he killed himself after being bullied at school.

Attorneys say Gabriel’s mother didn’t know he was bullied until police described a scene outside a boys’ bathroom where attorneys say Gabriel was knocked unconscious. He hanged himself two days later at home in January 2017.

Prosecutors investigated and didn’t file charges.

The school district denies the allegations and says Gabriel never told staff he was bullied or assaulted.

District spokeswoman Lauren Worley said Tuesday the district is reviewing the decision and contemplating options.

Comments

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Monkees Mickey Dolenz in this Weekend | Sept. 22

RT Weekend Edition | Sept. 22

Parade with Sally Field | Sept. 23, 2018

Parade w/Sally Field | Sept. 23

Weekend RT Edition 9/15

70 Years of the Emmys! | Parade

70 Years of The Emmys | Parade

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company