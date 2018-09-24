MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Police: 5 accused of theft, fraud in 2 states

Posted On Mon. Sep 24th, 2018
Sep. 24, 2018

Police: 5 accused of theft, fraud in 2 states

GREENHILLS, Ohio (AP) — Police say five people accused of stealing more than $100,000 worth of merchandise from vendors in southwestern Ohio and northern Kentucky with an invalid credit card have been charged with theft and fraud.

Police in the Cincinnati suburb of Greenhills this month impounded three trucks filled with stolen furniture purchased with an inactivated credit card. Police say the suspects also fraudulently purchased alcohol, electronics and vehicles.

Greenhills’ police chief credited the arrests to Officer Zzachery Clark’s “good investigative instincts.” Clark followed up on a reported suspicious transaction at a furniture store. The suspects were arrested after hauling away the merchandise.

Investigators say the suspects pretended to call the card issuer when the card wasn’t accepted and an accomplice on the phone gave cashiers a code number for the transaction.

