Man convicted in extortion case indicted on drug charges

Posted On Mon. Sep 24th, 2018
By :
Sep. 24, 2018 11:22 AM EDT

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A quadriplegic suspected of running a drug pipeline between California and Ohio has been indicted on drug charges nearly two years after a judge decided it would be too costly to imprison him in another case.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports 31-year-old Patrick Griffin was indicted Sept. 11 on suspicion of running the pipeline involving methamphetamines and heroin.

A message seeking comment was left Monday for the Akron man’s attorney.

Griffin previously avoided jail time after pleading guilty to extorting former Ohio State University football player Beanie Wells. The FBI said Griffin and an accomplice threatened Wells and his family unless they paid $175,000.

The judge in 2016 ruled that putting Griffin in prison medical care would be too costly for taxpayers and sentenced him to a year’s house arrest.

Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com

