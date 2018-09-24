Man accused of threatening President Trump set for hearing

MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Mon. Sep 24th, 2018
Sep. 24, 2018 2:48 PM EDT

Uncredited, ASSOCIATED PRESS

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A Pennsylvania man accused of making threats against President Donald Trump and law enforcement officials has been scheduled for a detention hearing in Ohio, where he was arrested recently.

Shawn Christy, of McAdoo, Pennsylvania, had an initial hearing Monday in federal court in Akron where he requested the detention hearing set for Oct. 1.

A federal warrant was issued June 19 for the 27-year-old Christy in connection to Facebook posts allegedly threatening to shoot Trump and a district attorney in Pennsylvania. Officials say he also threatened others. Christy was arrested Friday near Columbus after a multistate manhunt.

Cleveland.com reports Christy’s court-appointed attorney, Larry Whitney, said after Monday’s hearing that Christy understood the proceedings.

Pennsylvania warrants for Christy allege burglary, probation violation and failure to appear for an aggravated assault case.

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com

