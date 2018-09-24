MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Mon. Sep 24th, 2018
Kasich signs orders on gun background checks, tracking

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) has signed two executive orders intended to improve controls on gun buyers in the state.

The Republican governor signed the orders Monday in the wake of inaction by the GOP-controlled Legislature on recommendations of his bipartisan working group on gun issues.

The first order permanently establishes a compliance working group to keep trying to close gaps in the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, or NICS. The second establishes emergency rules requiring law enforcement agencies around the state to upload protection orders and warrants into the statewide law enforcement database.

Both orders follow recommendations of a political diverse panel Kasich established to find common ground on gun policy. His statement says the orders will make it harder for dangerous people to get guns.

