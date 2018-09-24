MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Great Lakes conference explores adapting to warmer climate

Posted On Mon. Sep 24th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 24, 2018 5:40 AM EDT

Great Lakes conference explores adapting to warmer climate

AP-MI–Climate Adaptation Conference

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A conference at the University of Michigan is bringing together experts to share ideas on dealing with a warming climate in the Great Lakes region.

The biennial Great Lakes Adaptation Forum runs from Monday through Wednesday at the campus in Ann Arbor.

Discussions will focus on four broad themes.

They include cooperation between U.S., Canadian and indigenous peoples; getting funding for climate adaptation initiatives; developing leadership in schools, businesses and government; and the latest innovative tools such as building design and smart sensor technology.

Among speakers will be dean Jonathan Overpeck of the university’s School for Environment and Sustainability and Dan Wildcat, professor at Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, Kansas, and author of a book on how indigenous knowledge can help save the planet.

Comments

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Monkees Mickey Dolenz in this Weekend | Sept. 22

RT Weekend Edition | Sept. 22

Parade with Sally Field | Sept. 23, 2018

Parade w/Sally Field | Sept. 23

Weekend RT Edition 9/15

70 Years of the Emmys! | Parade

70 Years of The Emmys | Parade

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company