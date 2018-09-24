MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Body of missing swimmer from Ohio found off Duck

Posted On Mon. Sep 24th, 2018
Body of missing swimmer from Ohio found off Duck

DUCK, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say the body of an Ohio man who disappeared last weekend while swimming in the Atlantic Ocean has been found.

The town of Duck said the body of 35-year-old Kyler Miles of Miamisburg, Ohio, was found around 4:12 a.m. Monday.

Last Saturday, Duck Surf Rescue, Duck Fire and Police and Dare County EMS units were dispatched in response to a call of a swimmer in distress at a beach access. Emergency personnel couldn’t find the swimmer and officials launched an air and water search.

Local emergency personnel provided aerial support to swimmers, and they were relieved by the U.S. Coast Guard before the search was suspended Saturday afternoon.

