Authorities investigating after firefighters find body

Posted On Mon. Sep 24th, 2018
Sep. 24, 2018

Authorities investigating after firefighters find body

BARBERTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities are investigating what caused the death of a woman whose body was found when firefighters were called to extinguish a blaze along a northeastern Ohio road.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday that the body found by Barberton firefighters Sunday night shows signs of “homicidal violence.” More tests are pending.

Investigators have not released any information on the woman’s identity.

Firefighters from the Barberton department discovered the body just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the Summit County city roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Cleveland.

The investigation is continuing.

