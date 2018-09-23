State gives dates for archery, gun seasons for hunting deer

Posted On Sun. Sep 23rd, 2018
State gives dates for archery, gun seasons for hunting deer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s archery season for hunting white-tailed deer begins later this month, while gun season for deer hunting begins in November.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says the archery season begins Sept. 29 and continues through Feb. 3, 2019.

State officials say gun seasons for deer hunters will be Nov. 26 through Dec. 2 and Dec. 15 and 16. Muzzleloader season will be Jan. 5 through Jan. 8, 2019.

The statewide bag limit is six deer with only one antlered deer allowed regardless of location or method of take. Deer bag limits are determined by county, and hunters cannot exceed counties’ bag limit.

Deer hunting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes past sunset for all deer hunting seasons.

More Ohio hunting information can be found at wildohio.gov .

