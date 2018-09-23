Sep. 23, 2018 10:58 AM EDT

Police: Bar fight leads to fatal shootings of 2 men

AP-OH–Bar Fight-Fatal Shootings

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police say a fight that began in a bar continued outside and two men have been fatally shot.

Cincinnati police say a fight between two groups of people began inside the Rustic Tavern in the city’s College Hill neighborhood and carried over outside the bar where one person pulled a gun and shot and killed the two men around 1:30 a.m. Both of the men who were shot died at the scene.

The names of those killed were being withheld until relatives could be notified.

Police say they are searching for a suspect. They have not released a description of the suspected shooter.

