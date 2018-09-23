Sep. 23, 2018 4:18 PM EDT

Police: 2 men riding motorcycles together crash and die

AP-OH–Motorcycle Crash-2 Die

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Police say two men who were riding motorcycles together ran off the road and have been killed in northeastern Ohio.

A Madison Township police release says 36-year-old Craig Ciulla, of Wickliffe, and 40-year-old Brian Morris of Willowick, both apparently “failed to negotiate a curve” on Lake Road early Sunday.

Police say Morris was pronounced dead at the crash scene in the township located roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) northeast of Cleveland. Ciulla was flown to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators are working with crash reconstruction teams to determine what caused the men to miss the curve.

