Ohio University to honor former White House photographer

Posted On Sat. Sep 22nd, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 22, 2018 10:26 AM EDT

Ohio University to honor former White House photographer

AP-OH–White House Photographer-Award

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ohio University is honoring a former faculty member who served as chief official White House photographer for both President Barack Obama and President Ronald Reagan.

The university says Pete Souza will receive the Outstanding Federal Government Alumnus Award on Thursday at the National Press Club in Washington.

Ohio University President M. Duane Nellis will host the event on behalf of the school’s Voinovich School of Leadership and Public Affairs.

Souza is a Washington-based freelance photographer and retired Ohio University Visual Communication professor.

His awards include the Pictures of the Year annual competition, the National Press Photographers Association Best of Photojournalism, and the White House News Photographers Association’s yearly contest.

Comments

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Monkees Mickey Dolenz in this Weekend | Sept. 22

RT Weekend Edition | Sept. 22

Parade with Sally Field | Sept. 23, 2018

Parade w/Sally Field | Sept. 23

Weekend RT Edition 9/15

70 Years of the Emmys! | Parade

70 Years of The Emmys | Parade

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company