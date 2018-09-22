Craigslist killer seeks to appeal case to US Supreme Court

Craigslist killer seeks to appeal case to US Supreme Court

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio man convicted of killing three down-and-out men lured by fake Craigslist job offers has appealed his death penalty conviction to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Richard Beasley’s latest appeal argues Ohio Supreme Court Justice Patrick DeWine should have recused himself because he’s the son of state Attorney General Mike DeWine. The Ohio Attorney General’s Office argued the case before the state Supreme Court, which upheld Beasley’s death sentence Feb. 9.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports the U.S. Supreme Court will decide whether it will consider Beasley’s appeal.

Beasley had previously challenged the sentence because he said there were multiple trial errors.

He was convicted of posting bogus job offers on Craigslist to rob and murder three men in 2011.

