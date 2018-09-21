Police: Man shot 39-year-old son

Posted On Fri. Sep 21st, 2018
Sep. 21, 2018 12:32 AM EDT

Police: Man shot 39-year-old son

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Police in western Ohio have arrested a man they say shot his son.

WHIO-TV reports police responding to a call about a shooting at a Dayton home around 10 p.m. Thursday. Police say a 39-year-old man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the man’s father was taken into custody.

No further details were immediately released.

