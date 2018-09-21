Sep. 21, 2018 11:25 AM EDT

Ohio’s largest school district selects new superintendent

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s largest school district has announced the selection of a new superintendent.

Columbus City Schools says Talisa Dixon will be offered the job to lead the district and its more than 50,000 students after a unanimous school board vote Thursday.

The district says Dixon could assume the post Jan. 1 after the completion of a background check and contract negotiations. The school board selected Dixon over two other finalists.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the 49-year-old Dixon is beginning her fifth year as superintendent for the Cleveland Heights-University Heights district.

Dixon was a principal in Columbus for nine years and served as an administrator in Saginaw, Michigan, and a principal in the Akron school district in northeast Ohio.

