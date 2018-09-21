MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio unemployment rate unchanged from July to August

Sep 21st, 2018
Sep. 21, 2018

Ohio unemployment rate unchanged from July to August

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State officials say Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged from July to August.

The state’s unemployment rate remained at 4.6 percent last month. It stood at 5 percent in August 2017.

The national rate was 3.9 percent, unchanged from July and down from 4.4 percent in August 2017.

The state Department of Job and Family Services says Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased by 13,900 jobs from July to August.

The agency reports job gains in educational and health services; leisure and hospitality; other services; trade, transportation and utilities; and information exceeded losses in professional and business services and financial activities. Government employment increased by 4,500 jobs.

The state reports a loss of 1,800 manufacturing jobs last month and a gain of 300 construction jobs.

