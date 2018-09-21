MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio House aide resigns after sexual harassment complaints

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A legislative aide who also was on the board of the state’s largest school district has resigned from both roles after two female colleagues in the Ohio House filed sexual harassment complaints against him.

The Columbus Dispatch reports 36-year-old Dominic Paretti resigned Friday from the House after legislative staff confronted him about allegations that he sent sexually explicit text messages to the women at separate times this summer.

The Columbus school district says Paretti also resigned from its board without explanation.

The newspaper said Paretti didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment. No public phone number was listed for him.

Paretti was an aide to Democratic Rep. Janine Boyd of Cleveland Heights. Boyd says she’s shocked and will do what she can to support the women.

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

