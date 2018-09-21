MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

NBA player Richard Jefferson's father killed in drive-by

Posted On Fri. Sep 21st, 2018
By :
Sep. 21, 2018 7:13 PM EDT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The father of veteran NBA player Richard Jefferson has been killed in a drive-by shooting in the Los Angeles area.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department says that Jefferson’s father, also named Richard Jefferson, was fatally shot while standing on a corner in Compton on Wednesday night.

The sheriff’s department says at least one man fired on the 65-year-old Jefferson from a car, hitting him several times in the torso. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Detectives say the motive is unknown and that the shooting is under investigation.

The younger Jefferson has played in the NBA for 17 years. The 38-year-old won a championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and most recently played for the Denver Nuggets.

