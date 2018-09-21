MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Mail carrier caught in sting steal marijuana from packages

Posted On Fri. Sep 21st, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 21, 2018 3:08 PM EDT

Mail carrier caught in sting steal marijuana from packages

AP-OH–Postal Worker-Pot Theft

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Federal authorities say an Ohio mail carrier has been arrested during a sting operation and charged with mail theft for opening a package containing marijuana.

A court affidavit says Ramon Johnson was arrested Wednesday in Toledo after being caught by investigators from the U.S. Postal Service and Toledo police opening a package containing 10 pounds (4.5 kilograms) of marijuana at Toledo’s main post office. The package was outfitted with a tracking device that alerted agents when it had been opened.

The affidavit says Johnson told investigators he’d stolen several marijuana-laden packages since last year and then sold the contents for $1,800 a pound. Johnson was carrying $5,000 when he was arrested. A gun was found in his car.

Johnson’s federal public defender declined to comment Friday.

Comments

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Monkees Mickey Dolenz in this Weekend | Sept. 22

RT Weekend Edition | Sept. 22

Parade with Sally Field | Sept. 23, 2018

Parade w/Sally Field | Sept. 23

Weekend RT Edition 9/15

70 Years of the Emmys! | Parade

70 Years of The Emmys | Parade

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company