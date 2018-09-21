Sep. 21, 2018 11:49 AM EDT

Bus driver at fault for crash that hospitalized 2 students

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a bus driver is responsible for a crash that sent two students to the hospital in southwest Ohio.

The Dayton Daily News reports police say a Dayton Public Schools bus driver failed to yield at an intersection during the crash Friday morning.

A school district spokeswoman says 30 students were on the bus. Those not injured were taken to school or were picked up by their parents.

The age and condition of the injured students wasn’t released.

