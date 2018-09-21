MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Bus driver at fault for crash that hospitalized 2 students

Posted On Fri. Sep 21st, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 21, 2018 11:49 AM EDT

Bus driver at fault for crash that hospitalized 2 students

AP-OH–School Bus Crash

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a bus driver is responsible for a crash that sent two students to the hospital in southwest Ohio.

The Dayton Daily News reports police say a Dayton Public Schools bus driver failed to yield at an intersection during the crash Friday morning.

A school district spokeswoman says 30 students were on the bus. Those not injured were taken to school or were picked up by their parents.

The age and condition of the injured students wasn’t released.

___

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com

Comments

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend RT Edition 9/15

70 Years of the Emmys! | Parade

70 Years of The Emmys | Parade

Spry Living Magazine September 2018 issue!

Eat Smarter to Feel Better | Spry Living Sept.

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company