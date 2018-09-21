Absentee voting for military, overseas voters to begin

Posted On Fri. Sep 21st, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 21, 2018 12:19 AM EDT

Absentee voting for military, overseas voters to begin

AP-OH–Election 2018-Ohio-Military Ballots

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio election officials say absentee voting for military and overseas voters wanting to cast ballots in the November general election begins this weekend.

Secretary of State Jon Husted (HYOO’-sted) says county boards of elections will begin mailing absentee ballots to registered military and overseas voters who have requested a ballot on Saturday.

Voters in Ohio will be deciding a statewide ballot initiative and races for both state and federal offices on Nov. 6. Various local issues and races also will be decided.

The deadline to register to vote or update an existing registration ahead of the election is October 9. All voters may begin voting in person and by mail-in absentee ballot on Oct. 10.

More information can be found at MyOhioVote.com.

Comments

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend RT Edition 9/15

70 Years of the Emmys! | Parade

70 Years of The Emmys | Parade

Spry Living Magazine September 2018 issue!

Eat Smarter to Feel Better | Spry Living Sept.

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company