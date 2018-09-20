MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio man gets 23 years for role in fatal Colorado shooting

Posted On Thu. Sep 20th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 20, 2018 8:50 PM EDT

Ohio man gets 23 years for role in fatal Colorado shooting

AP-CO–Body Found-Sentence

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A 21-year-old Ohio man has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for his role in a deadly shooting in northern Colorado.

The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports Joshua Baker was sentenced Thursday after previously pleading guilty to aggravated robbery and being an accessory to a crime.

Judge Julie Field said Baker was less culpable than the others involved in robbing and killing Devon Smeltz in 2016, but he was still a “participant in those choices.”

Baker’s co-defendant, Lawrence Greggs, the shooter, was sentenced to 80 years in prison. Another co-defendant, Michael Gresham, received 57 years.

Greggs, Gresham and Baker drove from Cincinnati to meet Smeltz on Aug. 26, 2016, reportedly to buy cocaine. The deal ended in Smeltz’s death in a parking lot near Fort Collins.

___

Information from: Fort Collins Coloradoan, http://www.coloradoan.com

Comments

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend RT Edition 9/15

70 Years of the Emmys! | Parade

70 Years of The Emmys | Parade

Spry Living Magazine September 2018 issue!

Eat Smarter to Feel Better | Spry Living Sept.

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company