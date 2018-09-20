Sep. 20, 2018 4:00 PM EDT

Ex-police officer accused of kicking suspect charged

AP-OH–Video Recording-Officer Charged

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Federal authorities say a former Ohio police officer accused of kicking a handcuffed suspect in the head has been indicted on charges related to use of excessive force.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Ohio’s southern district says former Franklin Township officer Robert Wells was indicted Thursday in Columbus on deprivation of rights and obstruction counts.

Wells was a part-time officer in the suburban Columbus township when authorities said a cellphone video from a May 1 vehicle pursuit showed him kicking the 18-year-old male suspect while the handcuffed teen was lying on the ground.

Wells was then placed on administrative leave and resigned about a week later.

Court records don’t list an attorney for the 49-year-old Pataskala man. A public phone listing couldn’t be found for him.

