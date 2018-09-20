Sep. 20, 2018 3:12 PM EDT

Election board to probe congressional candidate’s expenses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Election Commission has voted to further investigate allegations that a Democratic congressional candidate used funds from a local race to bolster his campaign for a U.S. Representative seat.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports 35-year-old Aftab Pureval (AF’-tab PYUR’-vawl) says the funds from his local campaign account were used in his role as Hamilton County Clerk of Courts. An attorney for the anti-tax activist who filed the complaint say Pureval’s trips outside of the county and state, among other expenses, can’t be relevant to that office.

An attorney for the Pureval campaign says he worries the process will become a “circus” used by Pureval’s political opponents.

A hearing date has not been set.

Pureval is running against incumbent Republican Rep. Steve Chabot for the congressional seat in Ohio’s 1st District.

