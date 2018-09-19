Ohio University To Offer Degree In Beer, Wine Making

Posted On Wed. Sep 19th, 2018
SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio university will soon offer an undergraduate degree in beer and wine making.

Lourdes University recently announced it will start the program in Aug. 2019. The degree program will feature courses in fermentation, chemistry, nutrition and accounting. Students will be required to complete three internships, including one through an Irish study abroad program.

Officials say the university developed the program as a response to growth in the industry. The number of breweries in the U.S. increased by over 400 percent between 2010 and 2016.

Lourdes University has partnered with multiple local breweries to support the program. The school will also work with vineyards in California and distilleries in Galway, Ireland.

About 1,400 students attend the private Catholic university in Sylvania.

