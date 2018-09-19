MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

DeWine, Cordray, face off in 1st of 3 Ohio governor debates

Posted On Wed. Sep 19th, 2018
Sep. 19, 2018

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Major party candidates for Ohio governor are set for the first of three debates ahead of the November election.

Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine and Democrat Richard Cordray, the former federal consumer watchdog, are scheduled to meet in Dayton Wednesday night.

Future debates are scheduled for Oct. 1 in Marietta and Oct. 8 in Cleveland.

Former President Barack Obama campaigned in Cleveland on behalf of Democrats including Cordray on Sept. 13. Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son, was in Ohio the same day to raise money for Republican candidates including DeWine.

The winner of the November general election will succeed two-term GOP Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik).

The Libertarian Party of Ohio says Libertarian and Green Party candidates are being unfairly excluded from the gubernatorial debates.

