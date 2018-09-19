Sep. 19, 2018 10:20 AM EDT

Court allows reporters to inspect slain family autopsies

AP-US–Ohio Family Killed-Autopsies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has sided with a newspaper seeking to view autopsy reports and photos in the still-unsolved slayings of eight family members.

The southern Ohio case involves seven adults and a teenage boy from the Rhoden family who were found shot to death at four homes in April 2016.

The court ruled unanimously Wednesday in favor of the Cincinnati Enquirer, saying Ohio law allows reporters to view preliminary autopsy and investigative notes and findings, and photographs.

Heavily redacted versions of the reports released in 2016 showed all but one of the victims were shot multiple times in the head, but details about any other injuries and toxicology test results weren’t released.

A message was left with the Attorney General’s Office, which opposed access to the autopsies.

