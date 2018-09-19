Channel To Feature Ohioan Who Swam From Cuba To Florida

GROVE CITY, Ohio (AP) — The Travel Channel says it will air a segment on the Ohio baker who swam from Cuba to Florida at age 65 in 1978 in an attempt at a peace gesture.

Walter Poenisch (PAYN’-ish) persuaded Fidel Castro to let him make the 128.8-mile crossing. The Columbus Dispatch the Travel Channel segment on the odd historical moment will explain why one of Castro’s cigars is in the International Swimming Hall of Fame.

It took the Grove City baker more than 34 hours to make the swim. Castro gave Poenisch a souvenir cigar to commemorate the swim.

The segment is featured on the show “Mysteries of the Museum,” airing at 9 p.m. Wednesday. Poenisch died in 2000 at age 86 and was posthumously inducted into the hall of fame in 2017.

