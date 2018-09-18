Rodon Gets The Start For White Sox In Series Opener Against Indians

Chicago White Sox (59-90, fourth in AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (83-66, first in AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: White Sox: Carlos Rodon (6-5, 3.10 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 84 strikeouts) Indians: Corey Kluber (18-7, 2.91 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 194 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Chicago meet to kick off the three-game series. The Indians come into the matchup with a 14 and a half-game lead over the Twins in the AL Central. Cleveland’s lineup is averaging 4.9 RBIs per game this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with 101 RBIs. The White Sox have gone 9-8 in Rodon’s starts. Chicago’s lineup has 201 home runs this year, Daniel Palka paces them with 24 homers. Melky Cabrera helped the Indians earn a 9-7 win when these two teams last met on Aug. 12. He went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Anderson is batting .247 with a .285 on-base percentage and .416 slugging percentage in 143 games this season for the White Sox. Avisail Garcia has four home runs and 10 RBIs while slugging .714 over his past 10 games for Chicago. Francisco Lindor has 35 home runs and 86 RBIs this season for the Indians. Jason Kipnis has driven in 10 runs on eight hits over his past 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .209 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by 23 runs. Indians: 4-6, .246 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs.

