Ohio Not Sending Guard Members, Equipment, To North Carolina

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio National Guard now says that it is not sending members or equipment to North Carolina to help with recovery from Hurricane Florence

Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) earlier announced an agreement to send the Guard members and equipment to the hard-hit state. A convoy was expected to leave Tuesday from Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Columbus for Raleigh, North Carolina. The Ohio National Guard said in a later statement Tuesday that North Carolina emergency management officials rescinded their request for assistance after re-evaluating the ongoing operations and progress there.

The Guard says that it has not been asked to support any other Florence response efforts, but is ready to help if called to do so again.

The death toll from Florence includes 25 fatalities in North Carolina.

Comments

comments