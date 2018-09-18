Ohio doctor sentenced for writing fake prescriptions

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — An Ohio doctor has been sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison for writing fraudulent prescriptions at his West Virginia practice.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says Dr. Tod Hagins, of Wintersville, Ohio, was sentenced Monday. He pleaded guilty in April to charges including conspiracy to distribute controlled substances outside the bounds of professional medical practice and money laundering. The 52-year-old Hagins operated a practice in Weirton, West Virginia.

Prosecutors say Hagins has admitted to prescribing oxycodone without a legitimate medical purpose to be sold on the streets for a share in the profits. They say he also has admitted to writing the prescriptions in a manner that would allow them to be paid for by West Virginia Medicaid.

He also was ordered to pay about $130,000 to the government.

