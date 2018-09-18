Officials: Trooper pulls unconscious driver from burning van

TROY, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in western Ohio say a state trooper pulled an unconscious man from a burning van.

WHIO-TV reports state police received calls about a reckless driver on Interstate 75 North in Troy Monday afternoon. Police say the van crashed into median cables before it came to a rest.

A trooper rescued the driver from the van as the vehicle started to catch fire. The man was taken to an area hospital where his condition is unknown.

The cause of the crash is unclear. An investigation continues.

___

Information from: WHIO-TV, http://www.whiotv.com

Comments

comments