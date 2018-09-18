Libertarians: Some Candidates Unfairly Excluded From Debates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Libertarian Party of Ohio says Libertarian and Green Party candidates are being unfairly excluded from gubernatorial debates.

In a letter sent Monday, Libertarian Party counsel Mark Brown says upcoming debates are leaving out Libertarian Travis Irvine and Green Party candidate Constance Gadell-Newton. He alleges that violates federal and state law.

Brown says his clients are willing to take legal action against the Ohio Debate Commission and any candidate participating in an “unlawfully held debate.”

The University of Dayton is hosting a debate Wednesday. University spokesperson Cilla Shindell says they’re considering Brown’s comments.

Dan Moulthrop is a founding member of the Ohio Debate Commission and chief executive of the City Club in Cleveland. He says there’s been discussion about a possible forum with Libertarian and Green party candidates in October.

