MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Libertarians: Some Candidates Unfairly Excluded From Debates

Posted On Tue. Sep 18th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Libertarian Party of Ohio says Libertarian and Green Party candidates are being unfairly excluded from gubernatorial debates.

In a letter sent Monday, Libertarian Party counsel Mark Brown says upcoming debates are leaving out Libertarian Travis Irvine and Green Party candidate Constance Gadell-Newton. He alleges that violates federal and state law.

Brown says his clients are willing to take legal action against the Ohio Debate Commission and any candidate participating in an “unlawfully held debate.”

The University of Dayton is hosting a debate Wednesday. University spokesperson Cilla Shindell says they’re considering Brown’s comments.

Dan Moulthrop is a founding member of the Ohio Debate Commission and chief executive of the City Club in Cleveland. He says there’s been discussion about a possible forum with Libertarian and Green party candidates in October.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend RT Edition 9/15

70 Years of the Emmys! | Parade

70 Years of The Emmys | Parade

Spry Living Magazine September 2018 issue!

Eat Smarter to Feel Better | Spry Living Sept.

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company