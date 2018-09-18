MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Execution Date Sought For Convicted Ohio Prison Riot Killer

Posted On Tue. Sep 18th, 2018
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A prosecutor has asked the Ohio Supreme Court to set an execution date for an inmate sentenced to die in the slayings of five fellow inmates during a 1993 prison riot in Ohio.

Forty-nine-year-old Keith LaMar was convicted of aggravated murder in 1995 for the deaths of five inmates during an uprising at the Southern Ohio Correctional Institution at Lucasville. He received the death penalty for four of the five killings.

Mark Piepmeier is a Hamilton County prosecutor serving as special prosecutor for Scioto County, where the killings happened. He asked the court on Monday to set the date, saying LaMar had exhausted his appeals.

A message was left with LaMar’s attorneys, who are expected to oppose the request.

