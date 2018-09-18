MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Cincinnati Zoo’s Director To Lead Cincinnati Chicken Dance

Posted On Tue. Sep 18th, 2018
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Zoo director will serve as this year’s grand marshal of Oktoberfest Zinzinnati.

Thane Maynard has a children’s book out about the inspirational story of the zoo’s successful efforts to save the prematurely born hippo Fiona. He was also in the spotlight for the zoo’s 2016 killing of the gorilla Harambe after a small boy got into his enclosure.

The grand marshal’s key duty in the celebration of Cincinnati’s German heritage is leading the self-proclaimed “world’s largest chicken dance” Sept. 23 on Fountain Square. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend the three-day celebration.

Past grand marshals have included Cincinnati Reds and Bengals stars, musicians, entertainers and TV personalities. The San Diego Chicken led the dance in 1995.

