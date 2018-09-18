Brewers Hit The Field After Yelich’s Cycle

Cincinnati Reds (64-87, fifth in NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (86-65, second in NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Reds: Michael Lorenzen (3-1, 3.21 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) Brewers: Chase Anderson (9-7, 3.85 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 123 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes the field a game after Christian Yelich hit for the cycle against Cincinnati. The Brewers have gone 16-13 in games started by Anderson. The Milwaukee pitching staff is limiting opponents to just a .235 batting average this season. The Reds have gone 24-47 against the rest of their division. Cincinnati has a collective on-base percentage of .332, led by Joey Votto’s mark of .422. In Monday’s game, the Brewers defeated the Reds 8-0. Wade Miley got the win for Milwaukee, his fifth on the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez is batting .285 with a .362 on-base percentage and .533 slugging percentage in 132 games this season for the Reds. Jose Peraza has 14 hits and is batting .333 over his past 10 games for Cincinnati. Lorenzo Cain has 155 hits for the Brewers this year. His .309 batting average is fourth in the National League. Curtis Granderson has two home runs and three RBIs while slugging .778 over his past 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .258 batting average, 4.27 ERA. Brewers: 7-3, .228 batting average, 2.12 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs.

