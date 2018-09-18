MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Book: Wisconsin Quietly OK’d Lake Michigan Water Diversion

Posted On Tue. Sep 18th, 2018
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A decision by Wisconsin officials eight years ago to approve a big, new allotment of water from Lake Michigan to Pleasant Prairie is raising questions of transparency.

The 2010 decision gave the Kenosha County community on the Illinois border the right to tap millions of gallons of more water a day for years to come.

The decision by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources was made in the final year of Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle’s administration.

Journalist Peter Annin highlights details of the decision in his updated book, “The Great Lakes Water Wars.”

Under the decision, the water will go to areas of the village outside the Lake Michigan basin. Those areas have struggled with radium and shrinking groundwater supplies.

The DNR told the the agency was following Wisconsin law.

Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel,

